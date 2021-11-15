Video
Bangabandhu 6th South Asian Basketball C’ship begins today

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

Bangabandhu 6th South Asian Basketball Championship begins today (Monday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur with host Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the opening day's fixture at 10 am.
Youth and Sports Ministry's senior Secretary Akhter Hossain is expected to inaugurate tournament as the chief guest while DBL Group's chairman Abdul Wahed will be there as the special guest.
Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Sri Lankan Basketball Federation's president Aelian Winston Gunawardene, BBA vice president Moinul Ahsan Monju, BBF's general secretary and South Asian Basketball Federation Secretary General AK Sarkar and BBF officials will also present in the opening ceremony.
Apart from Bangladesh, three more countries - India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives will take part in the championship, sponsored by DBL Ceramics and organized by BBF.    -BSS


