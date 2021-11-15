Ruman Sana finishes ninth in qualification round

Video
Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

Country's ace archer Ruman Sana finished the ninth position in the recurve men's singles qualification round of Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship when the qualification round held on Saturday at Bangladesh Army Stadium with Korea dominated all the qualification events.
He scored 665 points to finish the spot among the 39 archers while another archer Ram Krishno Saha finished 10th also scoring the equal points of 665.
Besides, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel finished 8th position securing 666th points in this event.
Korean archers LEE Seungyun, KIM Pil Joong and HAN Woo Tack dominated the first three positions in his event scoring 680, 680 and 679 respectively.
The Korean archers also maintained their domination in the recurve women's singles event when RYOO Su Jung (687), OH Yejin (681) and LIM Haejin (677) finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd position in the qualification among the 26 archers.
Promising archer Diya Siddique broke her own Olympics record (635) in this event as she scored 637 to finish 12th position while Nasrin Akter (629), Beauty Roy (621) and Sraboni Ater (599) finished 15th 17t and 23rd position respectively in this event. Meanwhile, Bangladesh finished fourth position in the recurve women's teamevent after scoring 1887 while Korea (2045), India
(1964) and Kazakhstan (1904) finished first, second and third position respectively in this event.
In the recurve mixed teamevent, Bangladesh finished third position after scoring 1303 while Korea (1367) and India (1332) finished first and second position respectively in this event.
In the compound men's singles event, Bangladesh archers Newaz Ahmed Rakib (700), Mohammad Ashiuzzaman (699) and Sohel Rana (698) finished 9th, 11th and 14th position among the 34 archers.
Korean archers CHOI Yonghee and KIM Jongho finished 1st and 2nd position in this event scoring 716 and 709 respectively.
In the compound men's teamevent, Bangladesh finished 4th position scoring 2097 among the nine countries while Korea (2131), India (2113) and Kazakhstan (2098) finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively in this event.
In the compound mix teamevent, Bangladesh finished fifth position scoring 1372 among the six countries.     -BSS


