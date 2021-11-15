Video
Monday, 15 November, 2021
Home Back Page

Parliament session starts

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

The 15th session of the 11th parliament started on Sunday afternoon.
The sitting started around 4:03pm at Parliament Complex in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
President Abdul Hamid is likely to address the parliament on November 24, sources at the parliament secretariat said.
At the beginning of the session, the speaker nominated a five-member panel of chairmen for the 15th session.
The panel members are the ruling Awami League MPs-Shamsul Haque Tuku, AB Tajul Islam and Nazrul Islam Babu, Jatiya Party MP Kazi Firoz Rashid and AL MP from reserved seats for women Basonti Chakma.
They will conduct the House proceedings in chronological order in the absence of the speaker and the deputy Speaker.
Special discussion will be held in this session marking the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
On October 27, President Abdul Hamid convened the parliament session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.
Considering the Covid-19 situation and public interest, journalists were requested to cover the parliament session through live telecast of Sangsad Bangladesh television.



