Bangladesh Mahila Parishad forms a human chain in front of the High Court in the capital on Sunday protesting the controversial observation made during the recent verdict in the Raintree Hotel double rape case. While acquitting all the five accused, the tribunal judge in her observation asked the police not to receive a case for rape if it is not filed within 72 hours of the incident. photo : Observer