Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:09 PM
Home Back Page

Census from Dec 24

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Staff Correspondent

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan said on Sunday that the government has planned to conduct the sixth census and household census from December 24 to December 30.
The minister also said the population and housing census will be conducted digitally, in  scripted answers.
The minister said the census and household census would be conducted through a fully digital system.
He said that census and household census is conducted once in every decade. It is important in formulating the overall population, its composition, number of workers, density, housing, economic and other policies. The census also provides complete information on other socio-economic indicators.
When the last census and household census was conducted in 2011, the country had a population of 15.17 crore and an annual population growth rate of 1.37 percent.
According to Bangladesh Economic Review-2021, at present the estimated population is 16.8 crore.
In Bangladesh, the first population census was conducted in 1974. Subsequently, the population and housing censuses were held in 1981, 1991, 2001, and 2011.





