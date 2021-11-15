Abrar murder case verdict on Nov 28

The judgement in the case for murder of BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology) student Abrar Fahad will be delivered on November 28.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Speedy Trial Tribunal-1of Dhaka fixed the date of judgement as both prosecution and defence concluded their arguments.

Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department of BUET, died in the early hours of October 7 in 2019 as he was brutally beaten allegedly by some Chhatra League activists at Sher-e-Bangla hall of the university. The tribunal Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan concluded his argument demanding capital punishment of all the accused.

On the other hand, the defence lawyers pleaded to acquit all the accused, claiming that the prosecution was not able to prove the case.







