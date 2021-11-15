Hasina returns home after climate conference, France visit



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Sunday after attending international conferences at Glasgow, London and Paris. photo : pid

A VVIP flight from Biman Bangladesh Airlines left France for Dhaka on Saturday evening, carrying the prime minister and her entourage.

It reached Dhaka on Sunday morning.

Hasina's trip was a 'historic' one, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who accompanied the prime minister during the trip abroad.

Her speech was lauded and world leaders had asked her about Bangladesh's astonishing development, the minister said in a press briefing.

"No leader from Bangladesh ever received the honours Sheikh Hasina did during this visit," Momen said.

After visiting Glasgow and London, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Paris on Nov 9 and met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Afterwards, the two leaders also took part in a luncheon together. -bdnews24.com









