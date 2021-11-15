BNP bankrupt now: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said those abandoned by the people and afraid of standing by the countrymen have become bankrupt now.

"Those going to lose everything by making themselves bankrupt are now talking about others, which is absolutely ridiculous. In fact, the BNP has become bankrupt now," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks joining virtually an event arranged to open two bridges built under the Khulna Road Zone.

Responding to an allegation of BNP leaders that the ruling Awami League has turned into a bankrupt party, he said the country's people get entertainment from such statements of the BNP.

Although the BNP leaders talk about democracy in words, they fear to join polls and wage a movement, the AL general secretary said, adding, "So, the party became a bankrupt one".

Earlier in the day, Quader inaugurated two bridges constructed under the Khulna Road Zone through videoconferencing from Dhaka.

The 305-metre Manikkhali Bridge was constructed, spending Taka 37 crore, on Satkhira-Ashashuni-Goaldanga- Paikgacha Road, while a 140-metre bridge involving Taka 22.63 crore was built on Mathavanga River on Meherpur-Kushtia-Jhenaidah Road. About the newly constructed bridges, the roads and bridges minister said the two bridges have significance.

The road communication of different parts of the country with Mujibnagar, the first capital of Bangladesh, become smooth due to construction of Mathavanga Bridge, he said.

Once the proposed Mujibnagar land port project is implemented, the bridge will help improve road communication there, he added.

Quader instructed the authorities concerned to complete the work of Khulna-Jashore Highway as soon as possible. -BSS





