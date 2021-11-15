Momen terms BSF border killings unfortunate

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that the border killing issue is an unfortunate issue for Bangladesh and shame for India.

"Bangladesh and India have at several stages agreed that there will be no killings at the India-Bangladesh border but still it continues to happen," Momen told a press conference on Sunday.

"I have nothing to say," the Foreign Minister said.

The Foreign Ministry organised the press conference on the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers' level Meeting on Sunday at his office. The IORA conference is set to start on Wednesday. Twelve ministers of different countries and representatives of 23 countries will attend the event.

Dr Momen said there was a verbal decision that no lethal weapon will be used. "But it happens from time to time." Foreign Minister said Bangladeshis are losing their lives.

Earlier, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March this year, two sides agreed that any death along the border is a matter of concern and directed the border guarding forces concerned to enhance people-oriented measures for ensuring border security and bringing down such death of civilians to a zero level, according to the joint statement.

However, the Indian side maintains that BSF shoots only for saving lives as a last resort.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Marine Affairs Unit Secretary Rear Admiral Khurshed Alam also spoke at the event.

"The IORA meeting will discuss the ways of best utilising the Indian Ocean resources that have largely remained untapped," the Foreign Minister said.

The first two days of the event will be at senior officers' level and the third day will have a ministerial level meeting.

"Bangladesh will state its position that we want a free, open, inclusive and international rules-based Indo-Pacific. We don't want unilateral dominance of any country or group," Momen said.







