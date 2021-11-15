Video
GIB opens Nadana Bazar and Kalipur sub-branches

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank (GIB) formally opened its two sub-branches namely Nadana Bazar Sub-branch,Noakhali and Kalipur Sub-branch, Chattogramon on Sunday, says a press release.
Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as Chief Guest.
Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, Sub-branch In-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.
It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home & abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.



