

Turkish Airlines offers special discount for EBL cardholders

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Emrah Karaca, General Manager- Bangladesh of Turkish Airlines signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Md. Tanbeer Dawood, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Muhammad Ar?ful Islam Rajan, Regional Marketing Representat?ve of Turkish Airlines and others were present on the occasion.

