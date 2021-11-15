Video
Monday, 15 November, 2021
Turkish Airlines offers special discount for EBL cardholders

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Business Desk

Turkish Airlines offers special discount for Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) cardholders on base fare to 35 international destinations, operated by the airline, says a press release.
M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Emrah Karaca, General Manager- Bangladesh of Turkish Airlines signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently.
Md. Tanbeer Dawood, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Muhammad Ar?ful Islam Rajan, Regional Marketing Representat?ve of Turkish Airlines and others were present on the occasion.


