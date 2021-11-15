

Exim Bank opens its 134th branch at Birganj

Exim Bank inaugurates its 134th Branch in Birganj, Dinajpur as a part of its continuous progress. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah inaugurates Birganj branch as Chief Guest in a programme held at Birganj Branch recently, says a press release.The chief guest Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah mentioned that Exim Bank has been working to accelerate the economic activities of the country since its inception. He also said that Exim Bank pays equal importance to all areas of the country, in continuation of this; we have inaugurated this branch today.Local dignitaries also spoke at the inaugural function and they thanked the bank authorities for opening branch in this area and hoped the people of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank through the branch.