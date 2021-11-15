Video
BANKING EVENTS

MBL inks deal with Narayanganj City Corporation

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has signed an agreement with Narayanganj City Corporation recently, says a press release.
As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of Water and Sewerage Bill, Holding Tax, Trade License Fees (New and Renewal) and other services of  Narayanganj City Corporation through Online Banking System, Collection Booth, Mobile Financial Services "MyCash", Agent Banking, Digital Banking App "MBL Rainbow", Internet Banking and Other Delivery Channels.
In presence of Dr. Salina Hayat Ivy, Mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation the agreement was signed by Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO of the Bank and Md. Abul Amin, CEO of Narayanganj City Corporation and Deputy Secretary on behalf of their respective organizations at the Conference Room, Narayanganj City Corporation.  
Md. Shahadat Hossain Khan, VP and Head of Narayanganj Branch, Tapon James Rozario, AVP and Head of ILM Division from Mercantile Bank Limited and Md. Hemayet Hossain, Chief Accounts Officer and Md. Moinul Islam, Urban Planner from Narayanganj City Corporation along with other officials from both organizations were also present in the ceremony.


