Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tale of two companies: Airbus recovers as Boeing reels

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

PARIS, Nov 14: The aviation industry is slowly recovering from last year's Covid-induced downturn, but European aircraft maker Airbus is having a smoother ride than American rival Boeing, which has endured a series of crises.
The world's dominant aerospace companies will seek new business as they attend the five-day Dubai air show on Sunday, the industry's first major event since the pandemic started last year.
But while Airbus has returned to profit and delivered 460 aircraft in the first 10 months of the year, Boeing remains in the red and has supplied just 268 planes.
Boeing's 737 MAX returned to the skies last year after the entire fleet was grounded for 20 months following two crashes - in Ethiopia and Indonesia - that left 346 people dead.
Almost 370 of the planes remain in inventory and Boeing chief executive David Calhoun has said that it will take two years to sell them all.
The 737 MAX has also yet to be re-certified in China, a major market for aircraft makers. Boeing's production plans will depend on access to the Chinese market, Calhoun says.
The 787 Dreamliner has had its share of problems which is estimated to have cost the company $1 billion.
The company halted deliveries of the 787 in May following a series of issues with the plane - the second suspension in the past year.
Boeing announced in July that it had spotted additional problems near the nose of the plane and was working to fix them.
A delay for the first deliveries of its new wide-body 777X plane - which were pushed back from 2022 to late 2023 - is costing the company $6.5 billion.
"There's been so many problems that it's very difficult to say they're over," Richard Aboulafia, analyst at aerospace consultancy Teal Group, told AFP.
Covid cuts long-haul flights: Covid has also hit Boeing's strong point - long-haul aircraft - as international travel has been curbed by pandemic restrictions, said Remy Bonnery, an analyst at Archery Strategy Consulting.
International air traffic is only expected to return to pre-pandemic levels between 2023 and 2025.
Domestic air travel, meanwhile, is doing better - which benefits Airbus and its A320 family of narrow-body aircraft.
Airbus will display its latest single-aisle plane, the A321neo, in Dubai.
The company aims to release the long-range version of the aircraft in 2023, the A321XLR, which can fly for 10 hours - a feat only achieved by bigger planes until now.
"Airbus is alone in the single-aisle, long-haul market," said Bonnery at Archery Strategy Consulting.
"The next 10 years, we will have more plane deliveries by Airbus than Boeing," he said.
'Staunch the bleeding': Boeing decided last year to hold off on launching its New Midsize Aircraft (NMA) project. The plan was to deliver by 2025 an aircraft that could transport up to 275 passengers nearly 9,000 kilometres (5,600 miles).
The US company "is losing 10 points of market share, largely due to the A321neo. Losing 10 points of market share is a road towards being a marginal player," Aboulafia said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB opens Nadana Bazar and Kalipur sub-branches
Turkish Airlines offers special discount for EBL cardholders
Exim Bank opens its 134th branch at Birganj
MBL inks deal with Narayanganj City Corporation
Tale of two companies: Airbus recovers as Boeing reels
American Airlines starts NY-Delhi direct flights
Oman Air seeking further government aid
Toshiba’s top shareholder says undecided whether to support breakup


Latest News
Chargesheet against Pori Moni in drug case accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Australia clinch maiden T20 World Cup title with victory over NZ
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
PM returns home today
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft