Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:07 PM
HungryNaki launches 11.11 feast for food lovers!

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

HungryNaki, a leading food tech company and the first food delivery service in Bangladesh, announced the 'HungryNaki 11.11 Feast' campaign for food lovers with exciting offers.
The campaign started on November 10 and will continue till November 24, next, says a press release.
HungryNaki CMO Mashrur Hassan Mim said: "From its inception in 2013 to date, HungryNaki has been providing the best food delivery services here in Bangladesh. To add more delight to our valued customers, this time, we are offering several exclusive discount offers targeting the celebration of the 11.11 campaign.
"As the online food order and delivery system have witnessed a massive upsurge after the corona pandemic, HungryNaki, a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, holds the capacity of delivering around 300,000+ food items from 7,000+ restaurants. And it successfully delivered 1 lakh orders on its Birthday Bash Campaign last month."
The foodies can order food and enjoy up to 50 percent discounts on the menu of different restaurants in different zones and times during the campaign until November 24.
The leading food tech company also came up with Taka 11 delivery fee (from November 10-16) and Taka 15 delivery fee (from November 17-24). Besides, HungryNaki also announced double taka voucher offers where people can buy products using the vouchers during the campaign period.
The app-based food delivery service company HungryNaki is also offering prepayment discounts for different MFS customers. Customers paying with bKash and Nagad can enjoy 20 percent cashback up to Taka 200. Besides, MyGP App and Banglalink Orange Club users can redeem vouchers worth up to 20% (Up to Taka 150).
Furthermore, Taka 45, 100 & 200 vouchers are also available as always. In addition, Daraz users can avail Shake-Shake voucher, win Taka 200 Gift Voucher after completing 3 or more orders worth 350tk+ each, and win every day's Surprise Voucher during 7.00-9.00 pm (from November 11-15).
Apart from this, HungryNaki has announced an amazing gift voucher for the best food review contest at HungryNaki Fan Club group on Facebook. To avail the offer, customers have to write a review post on "HungryNaki Fan Club" after ordering food. The best reviewer will be awarded a special gift voucher from HungryNaki.


