Walton eyes to win global market with standard products

Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton has eyed to become one of the top global brands for which it sets the target of 'Vision Go Global-2030'. Skilled engineers and experts from home and abroad are working in its various sectors, including research and innovation, quality management, to achieve the goal. Concerned believe, Walton will soon win the hearts of the consumers across the globe with its world-standard 'Made in Bangladesh' products.

On Thursday last speakers made the revelations at the 'Quality Conference Season-2' held at Walton corporate office in Dhaka. Walton's Quality Management department organized the conference on the occasion of 'World Quality Day-2021', says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Golam Murshed was present as chief guest of the function. Engineers of Walton Quality Management presented their quality improvement activities and success along with future plans for various products.

Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rizwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Chief Technical Officer Eun Mog Yang, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Tanvir Rahman, Tapash Kumar Majumdar, Firoj Alam, Amin Khan, Nizam Uddin Mazumder, Anisur Rahman Mollick and Yusuf Ali, Chief Quality Management Officer Tahasinul Haque, Executive Directors Mojahidul Islam and Shahjalal Hossain Limon were present among others on the occasion.

Speaking on the function, Golam Murshed said: Walton is holding the largest portion of the electronics market in Bangladesh in only 12 years with exporting products to more than 40 countries."

He said Walton exported $14 million worth of goods the current year when the amount was $1.4 million last year. Walton has set a target to export $1 billion worth of products by 2025 and $3 billion by 2030. This will lead Walton to achieve the earning of $7 billion by 2030. Thus it will become one of the top global brands.

The Walton authorities announced to observe Walton Quality Day on the second Thursday of November every year in line with the World Quality Day.



















