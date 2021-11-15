

Asian MotorspeX to launch China’s Chery autos in BD

Chery will be available in Bangladesh at the end of February, 2022, says a press release.

Asian Holdings' aim is to become the biggest conglomerate in the automobile industry of Bangladesh and they have been working towards this goal persistently.

Continental Motors, Asian Imports Ltd., Kawasaki Bangladesh, Pirelli Bangladesh, Idemitsu Bangladesh & Japan Parts are already part of Asian Holdings. Chery is now another stepping stone towards achieving their goals.

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Company is a globalized automobile brand located in China. Up to now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has set up 10 overseas factories.

With nearly 9.7 million users worldwide, Chery has ranked first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 18 consecutive years.

"We are thrilled to introduce Chery Automobiles in Bangladesh. We will launch the full range of SUV models from Chery and we are looking forward to a splendid response from our clients," the press release quoted Asian MotorspeX Ltd Operations Manager Md. Nayab Mahmood as saying.





















Asian MotorspeX, a concern of Asian Holdings is now the official distributor of Chery, the Chinese automobile brand in Bangladesh following an agreement signed at the Westin Dhaka recently.Chery will be available in Bangladesh at the end of February, 2022, says a press release.Asian Holdings' aim is to become the biggest conglomerate in the automobile industry of Bangladesh and they have been working towards this goal persistently.Continental Motors, Asian Imports Ltd., Kawasaki Bangladesh, Pirelli Bangladesh, Idemitsu Bangladesh & Japan Parts are already part of Asian Holdings. Chery is now another stepping stone towards achieving their goals.Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Company is a globalized automobile brand located in China. Up to now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has set up 10 overseas factories.With nearly 9.7 million users worldwide, Chery has ranked first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 18 consecutive years."We are thrilled to introduce Chery Automobiles in Bangladesh. We will launch the full range of SUV models from Chery and we are looking forward to a splendid response from our clients," the press release quoted Asian MotorspeX Ltd Operations Manager Md. Nayab Mahmood as saying.