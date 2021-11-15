Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CCCI, CU sign MoU to conduct research on trade

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Chittagong University (CU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Shrinin Akhter and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam flanked by CU teachers, officials and CCCI Directors pose for photograph at a MoU signing at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Saturday.

Chittagong University (CU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Shrinin Akhter and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam flanked by CU teachers, officials and CCCI Directors pose for photograph at a MoU signing at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Saturday.

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 14: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Initiative Bangladesh Center of Excellence (BCE) of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Bureau of Business Research (BBR) of the University of Chittagong on Saturday at the World Trade Center in the port city.
Behalf of BCE, Chairman and Chamber President Mahbubul Alam, Treasurer and Vice President of the Chamber Syed Mohammad Tanvir and behalf of BBR, Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar and BBR Chairman Prof Dr Selim Uddin signed the agreement.
Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Prof Dr Shirin Akhter said 'this MoU will help Chittagong University students to prepare for a competitive job market by providing training in more practical business and economics.'
BCE Chairman and President of the Chamber Mahbubul Alam said 'Bangladesh Chamber of Excellence (BCE) was formed by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the aim of providing information and knowledge to the private sector. We try to support the goal of making Bangladesh a knowledge-based developing country by 2041.'
Among others, Deputy Vice Chancellor of CU Prof Dr Benu Kumar Dey, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration Prof SM Salamat Ullah Bhuiyan, President of the Department of Accounting Prof Dr Md Ayub Islam, President of Banking and Insurance Department Taslima Akter and Prof Dr Sultan Ahmed, President of Marketing Department Prof Dr Md Jabed Hossain and BBR Director Prof Dr SM Sohrab Uddin and senior officials of Chittagong Chamber were present the function, said a press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB opens Nadana Bazar and Kalipur sub-branches
Turkish Airlines offers special discount for EBL cardholders
Exim Bank opens its 134th branch at Birganj
MBL inks deal with Narayanganj City Corporation
Tale of two companies: Airbus recovers as Boeing reels
American Airlines starts NY-Delhi direct flights
Oman Air seeking further government aid
Toshiba’s top shareholder says undecided whether to support breakup


Latest News
Chargesheet against Pori Moni in drug case accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Australia clinch maiden T20 World Cup title with victory over NZ
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
PM returns home today
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft