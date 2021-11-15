CCCI, CU sign MoU to conduct research on trade



Chittagong University (CU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Shrinin Akhter and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam flanked by CU teachers, officials and CCCI Directors pose for photograph at a MoU signing at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Saturday.

Behalf of BCE, Chairman and Chamber President Mahbubul Alam, Treasurer and Vice President of the Chamber Syed Mohammad Tanvir and behalf of BBR, Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar and BBR Chairman Prof Dr Selim Uddin signed the agreement.

Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Prof Dr Shirin Akhter said 'this MoU will help Chittagong University students to prepare for a competitive job market by providing training in more practical business and economics.'

BCE Chairman and President of the Chamber Mahbubul Alam said 'Bangladesh Chamber of Excellence (BCE) was formed by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the aim of providing information and knowledge to the private sector. We try to support the goal of making Bangladesh a knowledge-based developing country by 2041.'

Among others, Deputy Vice Chancellor of CU Prof Dr Benu Kumar Dey, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration Prof SM Salamat Ullah Bhuiyan, President of the Department of Accounting Prof Dr Md Ayub Islam, President of Banking and Insurance Department Taslima Akter and Prof Dr Sultan Ahmed, President of Marketing Department Prof Dr Md Jabed Hossain and BBR Director Prof Dr SM Sohrab Uddin and senior officials of Chittagong Chamber were present the function, said a press release.







