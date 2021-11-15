Video
FBCCI, France-BD chamber sign cooperation MoU

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (sitting extreme right) and France Bangladesh Economic Chamber President Kazi Enayet Ullah, flanked by others display FBCCI files after signing a MoU in Paris on Friday.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (sitting extreme right) and France Bangladesh Economic Chamber President Kazi Enayet Ullah, flanked by others display FBCCI files after signing a MoU in Paris on Friday.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and France Bangladesh Economic Chamber (FBEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for greater cooperation and partnership between the two sides in Paris on Friday.
FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and FBEC President Kazi Enayet Ullah signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organization at a Business Meeting organized by the latter.
Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said the MoU will certainly help further promote the cooperation for diversifying trade and expanding investment in a meaningful manner.
FBCCI Chief also mentioned that Bangladesh offers best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investment. Manufacturers of Bangladesh are adopting greener technologies and modern production methods aligned with 4IR and challenges of climate change.
Among the world's top 10 green RMG factories, the top 7 are located in Bangladesh, he said.
Bangladesh requires huge Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for inclusive growth. He urged French investors to consider Bangladesh as an ideal destination for relocation of their industry.
He also invited NRB Bangladeshis to invest in Bangladesh taking the investment incentives. FBCCI as the apex trade body of Bangladesh is always open to facilitate business interest in Bangladesh, he said.
FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged the non-resident Bangladesh businesspersons to come forward for branding Bangladeshi products in France, while, FBCCI Vice President M A Momen emphasized on regular networking between businessmen of both Bangladesh and France to enhance bilateral trade and economic activities.
FBCCI Directors Ms. Priti Chakraborty and Md. Saiful Islam, Directors of FBCCI also spoke in the meeting.
FBCCI Vice President Md. Aminul Haque Shamim, Former Vice- Md Halal Uddin, Director Shomi Kaiser, Khan Ahmed Shuvo, Dr. Ferdousi Begum, Bengal Group of Industries Director Ms. Jesmin Akhter also joined the meeting, among others.
Leaders of France - Bangladesh Economic Chamber and NRB businessmen of Paris attended the meeting.
Earlier on Wednesday, the FBCCI signed a memorandum of understanding with MEDEF International (Mouvement des Entreprises de France International), the apex trade body of France.


