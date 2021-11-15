Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks down on opening day of the week

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Correspondent

After a three-day gaining streak the country's stock market fell on Sunday, the opening day of the week as investors booked profit on the previous gains.
The market started on a positive note and the key index rose about 30 points within the first 30 minutes of trading. But the rest of the session went steadily, eroding more than 65 points.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 65.85 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 6,930, after gaining 196 points in the past three straight sessions.
Two other indices also fell sharply with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, losing 24.97 points to finish at 2,655 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropping 12.60 points to close at 1,464.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also fell to Tk 11.11, which was 26 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 15.06 billion.
Market analysts said the risk-averse opted for booking profit on quick gaining stocks as quarterly earnings disclosures from a number of companies during the trading hours failed to meet their expectations.
A section of investors remained on the sidelines while the recent market volatility kept them inactive, they said.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -shedding 203 points to settle at 20,293 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX, losing 122 points to close at 12,195.
Of the issues traded, 198 declined, 53 advanced and 20 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The CSE traded 8.45 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 315 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB opens Nadana Bazar and Kalipur sub-branches
Turkish Airlines offers special discount for EBL cardholders
Exim Bank opens its 134th branch at Birganj
MBL inks deal with Narayanganj City Corporation
Tale of two companies: Airbus recovers as Boeing reels
American Airlines starts NY-Delhi direct flights
Oman Air seeking further government aid
Toshiba’s top shareholder says undecided whether to support breakup


Latest News
Chargesheet against Pori Moni accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Australia clinch maiden T20 World Cup title with victory over NZ
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
PM returns home today
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft