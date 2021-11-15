Video
Monday, 15 November, 2021
Bashundhara launches Bir brand cement

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bashundhara Group, launched its new cement brand 'Bir Cement' on Friday with an aim to reinforce its stronghold in the cement manufacturing sector.
Managing Director of Bashundhara Group Sayem Sobhan Anvir announced the launch of the new cement brand at a gala event held at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters in the capital, says a press release.
Bashundhara Group launched the new brand cement, marking the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh. It is Bashundhara Group's third cement brand after 'King Brand Cement' and 'Bashundhara Cement'.
"Bashundhara Group has always been involved in the development of Bangladesh and we'll continue to do so in the future," Sayem Sobhan Anvir said while launching the new cement brand.
"Bir Cement is the new addition of Bashundhara Group. This new brand cement will be used in building sustainable infrastructure in our country and for the future of Bangladesh," he added.
Bashundhara Group's first cement brand 'King Brand Cement' was launched in 1996 which was the first such initiative of any private company in the country. Its second cement brand 'Bashundhara Cement' was launched in 2012. These two brands of cement have already gained huge popularity, which helped Bashundhara Group become a major player in the country's cement manufacturing industry.
The company officials hope that their new cement will play a key role in advancing development of Bangladesh. 'Bir Cement' will lead in the cement sector and show path to others, they say.
Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Bashundhara Group's cement division Khandaker Kingshuk Hossain and the Group's Adviser Moynal Hossain Chowdhury and senior officials, among others, were present on the occasion.
Group's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Md Tariqul Islam Choudhury and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Cement Division Khandaker Kingshuk Hossain were also present at the event.
Head of Finance Nore Alam Seddeke, Head of Banking, Sheikh Md. Razib Samad, Head of Accounts Pirujul Alam Khan was, other senior officials and the country's media personalities were also present at the event.
Bashundhara cement has been certified as the strongest cement. According to ASTM, it has achieved the highest quality certification of 5700 psi (in 28 days) from the Department of Civil Engineering, BUET, surpassing the required standard quality certification of 3620 psi.
Bashundhara cement is being used in 14 major bridge projects, including Padma multipurpose bridge and Padma rail link project alongside 11 mega power plants, and water and sewage treatment plants.
Bashundhara Group has been playing pioneer role in Bangladesh's cement industry since early 90's by setting up a cement factory at Mongla in Bagerhat district.  
The Group expanded another two units and commenced their commercial operation on in November2012 under Bashundhara Industrial Complex Ltd at Mongla and Madangonj.
World's latest VRM technology of Loesche, Germany, strong logistic support, wide distribution network, experienced manpower and availability of raw materials and over 20 years of experiences in cement industry makes Bashundhara Cement most reliable and popular cement brand in Bangladesh.
Bashundhara Group's cement manufacturing Unit-1 at Madangonj, Narayangnj has a production capacity of 8,000 tonnes per day while Unit-2 at Mongla, Bagerhat has a production capacity of 8,840 tonnes per day.


