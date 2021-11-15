Video
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:05 PM
Beximco wins global Generics & Biosimilars Awards ’21

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Beximco Pharma has won the highly prestigious Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2021 in the category of Company of the Year, Asia Pacific.  
The winners were announced at a live ceremony on Wednesday, November 10, last at the Stella Polare, Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy, a press release of the company said on Sunday.
The Company has won this category after competing with the other finalists namely Korea's leading biosimilar company Samsung Bioepis, Spain based Exeltis Healthcare APAC and Taiwan's largest pharma company Lotus pharmaceuticals.   Beximco Pharma also won this award in 2019, held in Frankfurt, Germany.
 The Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards are amongst the most coveted recognitions in the pharmaceutical industry, that recognize the efforts made by global generics and biosimilars sectors, to make affordable medicines available to more patients across the globe.
 Managing Director of Beximco Pharma Nazmul Hassan MP said, "We are extremely delighted to win this prestigious global award for the second time, especially during Covid19 pandemic. This award is an acknowledgement of the progress we have made towards achieving our global aspiration while making our medicines affordable and accessible to more patients around the world."
Beximco Pharma remains the only Bangladeshi company to win this much coveted award as well as other major accolades namely Scrip Award, CPhI Award, etc. in different categories.


