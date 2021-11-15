Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks’ earnings rise as economic recovery continues

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Business Correspondent

Most banks have posted spectacular  growth in their earnings this year, following the regulatory support and the steady recovery of economic activities.
Among the 32 publicly listed banks, 26 have reported hikes in their profitability during the first nine months of 2021 in comparison to the same period of the previous year.
The recent years have been a roller coaster for the banking sector with issues ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic challenges to the introduction of caps for lending and borrowing rates.
Speaking with industry insiders, The Daily Observer learnt that easing of provision requirements last year provided some breathing room for the banks.
Gains from bonds amid a low-interest rate regime coupled with a vibrant stock market were blessings for many banks in dire situations post nationwide shutdown.
The 9-month earnings for the years 2020 and 2021 of all the publicly listed banks based on their declaration over the stock exchange websites. Standard Bank, Prime Bank and Mercantile Bank have doubled their earnings over the period.
According to the declarations, the six banks posting negative growth are SBAC Bank, National Bank, Exim Bank, Rupali Bank, Mutual Trust Bank and ICBI Bank. ICBI Bank is the only bank posting losses in both years for the 9-month period.
Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank Reazul Karim said: "Every sector, be it banking or the stock market, had negative growth due to the adverse effects of Covid-19 last year. But we recovered from the situation at the beginning of this year."
While the situation did not fully normalise yet, the year-on-year comparison will seem a lot since the comparison is with the Covid-affected year, he added.
Considering all this, it will be difficult for the banks to achieve growth rates like this, Karim further said. The Premier Bank chief also believes that the government helped a lot in this.
"Since Bangladesh Bank (BB) and the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) had such a massive contribution to this, any incoordination between them will also lead to a catastrophe," he further said.
Meanwhile, researcher and an analyst of the banking sector Mohammad Rehan Kabir believes that the 20-30 percent positive growth in the capital market this year is due to the banks performing well in both interest and investment.
Echoing Reazul Karim, he said that it will be challenging for the banks to keep this up. However, Kabir said that one of the reasons might be getting back the loans that were given during the Covid-19 period.
"The second reason is the conflict between Bangladesh Bank and BSEC. The banks are in a dilemma due to this. This will definitely have a negative impact on the investors if this conflict continues," he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB opens Nadana Bazar and Kalipur sub-branches
Turkish Airlines offers special discount for EBL cardholders
Exim Bank opens its 134th branch at Birganj
MBL inks deal with Narayanganj City Corporation
Tale of two companies: Airbus recovers as Boeing reels
American Airlines starts NY-Delhi direct flights
Oman Air seeking further government aid
Toshiba’s top shareholder says undecided whether to support breakup


Latest News
Chargesheet against Pori Moni accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Australia clinch maiden T20 World Cup title with victory over NZ
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
PM returns home today
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft