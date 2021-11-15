Video
BGMEA chief pleads for ethical sourcing, reasonable price

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Business Correspondent

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (middle) greets Ethical Trading Initiative Executive Director Peter McAllister (3rd from right) during a meeting in London recently.



The increase in prices of yarn, chemicals and other raw materials in the global supply chain has pushed up production costs in garment manufacturing, the chief of the country's apex trade body of apparel manufacturers said recently.
In such a context, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan urged the UK brands and retailers to increase the prices, reports news agency UNB.
Also, he called upon the brands and retailers of the UK to strengthen partnerships with their Bangladeshi suppliers to help them build their capabilities in manufacturing and the development of high-end products.
Faruque hosted a roundtable with British brands and retailers - buying apparel from Bangladesh - at the East India Club in London recently.
Baroness Lola Young of Hornsey, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Ethics and Sustainability in Fashion, was present.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan informed the UK brands and Lola Young about the progress made by Bangladesh's garment industry in workplace safety, sustainability and ethical manufacturing.
Faruque highlighted the apparel industry's increased focus on enhancing capabilities, particularly in the area of diversification of products and markets, innovation and value addition, and upgrading technologies to cater to the demands of global brands and buyers.
BGMEA Vice-President Miran Ali, Director Abdullah Hil Rakib and Shasha Denims Managing Director Shams Mahmud also attended the programme.
In another engagement Faruque Hassan has underscored the importance of ethical sourcing to ensure a sustainable supply chain and make a positive difference to workers' lives, especially in the context of price drop and increased production costs.
Faruque Hassan said so when he met Peter McAllister, executive director of the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), in London recently.
They discussed different issues, including how to strengthen supply chain partnerships between the UK and Bangladesh for having a sustainable apparel industry. BGMEA Vice-President Miran Ali, Director Abdullah Hil Rakib and Shasha Denims Managing Director Shams Mahmud were also present.


