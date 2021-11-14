

Khaleda readmitted to Evercare Hospital

It is for the third time, the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital this year for various health complications.

The BNP chief along with Sharmila Rahman Sithi, wife of her late son Arafat Rahman Koko, reached the hospital around5:40pm, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Later, he said the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital as per the advice of the medical board formed earlier for her treatment.

On October 12, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.

She returned home on November 7 from the hospital after treatment for 26 days.

Khaleda's doctors said they discharged Khaleda from the hospital as her condition improved.

On October 25, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.

Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.

The BNP chief's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.

On April 27 last, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until June 19 for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.

On September 19, the government extended for six more months the suspension of her jail term. It was for the fourth time the government extended her release by suspending her jail sentences in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases based on two conditions.

As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions. -UNB.







BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was readmitted to Evercare on Saturday for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital.It is for the third time, the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital this year for various health complications.The BNP chief along with Sharmila Rahman Sithi, wife of her late son Arafat Rahman Koko, reached the hospital around5:40pm, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.Later, he said the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital as per the advice of the medical board formed earlier for her treatment.On October 12, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.She returned home on November 7 from the hospital after treatment for 26 days.Khaleda's doctors said they discharged Khaleda from the hospital as her condition improved.On October 25, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.The BNP chief's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.On April 27 last, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until June 19 for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.On September 19, the government extended for six more months the suspension of her jail term. It was for the fourth time the government extended her release by suspending her jail sentences in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases based on two conditions.As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions. -UNB.