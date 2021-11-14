Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda readmitted to Evercare Hospital

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237

Khaleda readmitted to Evercare Hospital

Khaleda readmitted to Evercare Hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was readmitted to Evercare on Saturday for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital.
It is for the third time, the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital this year for various health complications.
The BNP chief along with Sharmila Rahman Sithi, wife of her late son Arafat Rahman Koko, reached the hospital around5:40pm, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
Later, he said the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital as per the advice of the medical board formed earlier for her treatment.
On October 12, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.
She returned home on November 7 from the hospital after treatment for 26 days.
Khaleda's doctors said they discharged Khaleda from the hospital as her condition improved.
On October 25, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.
Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.
The BNP chief's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.
On April 27 last, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until June 19 for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.
On September 19, the government extended for six more months the suspension of her jail term.  It was for the fourth time the government extended her release by suspending her jail sentences in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases based on two conditions.
As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions.     -UNB.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘A scandal’: World’s rate of booster shots outstrips poorer countries’ vaccinations, says WHO
Vulnerable states call climate loss and damage deal ‘bare minimum’
Who has the most historical responsibility for climate change?
Khaleda readmitted to Evercare Hospital
Australia, New Zealand seek history in T20 World Cup final
Winter rain takes Dhaka by surprise
Petrobangla faces challenge paying LNG bills
BD logs 151 Covid cases in a day, the lowest in 19 mths


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
World Diabetes Day
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft