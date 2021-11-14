Video
Winter rain takes Dhaka by surprise

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

People going out for necessary work use umbrellas as the capital city saw hours-long light rain from Saturday noon. The photo was taken from College Gate area. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Gloomy and wet weather greeted Dhaka Saturday morning, after three hours of light showers in large parts brought back the obvious miseries.
The worst affected were the office-goers, as rush-hour traffic crawled in busy stretches due to the unexpected winter rain. Some complained of overcharging by auto drivers who tried to fleece customers.
The weather department recorded .2 mm of rainfall from 6am to 9am and predicted light to moderate showers in the next 48 hours.
Ruhul Kuddus of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said, "Light showers are likely to continue for next two days until
November 15 due to a low depression."
According to the Met office bulletin, "Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country."
"The well-marked low over north Tamilnadu and adjoining areas weakened into a low pressure area over the same area. Trough of low lies over North Bay. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours."
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 1-3 degrees over the country, according to the weather department.     -UNB


