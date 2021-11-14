Video
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:18 PM
BD logs 151 Covid cases in a day, the lowest in 19 mths

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

Bangladesh has logged 151 new Covid cases in a single day, the lowest since Apr 12, 2020, raising the total caseload to 1,572,278
The death toll from the disease rose by six in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday to 27,918, according to government data. Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 105 infections. It also registered the most fatalities, with three. Nationwide, another 192 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,536,303.
-bdnews24.com


