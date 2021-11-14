BD and developing nations’ hopes dashed

The COP26 climate talks in Glasgow which spilled into an extra day Saturday are now nearing a conclusion with a new text, of course, not to the liking of all and sundry, especially the climate vulnerable countries.

Almost 200-country strong negotiators struggled for two gruelling weeks to tackle mainly the question of emission, deforestation, funding and phasing out coal and fossil fuel but could not agree on an unanimous deal-text.

A new text on which the representatives are hotly debating is an effort, according to conference president Alok Sharma, "to balance the demands of climate-vulnerable nations, big industrial powers, and those whose consumption or exports of fossil fuels are vital to their economic development."

Negotiations are still under way to reach an agreement between the UNFCCC and negotiators and at this moment, the negotiators are claiming that the overall the new president text is not serving the interest of the developing countries

(Climate vulnerable), although it pleases the developed nations.

A good number of negotiators of climate vulnerable countries expressed this view at COP26 Media Centre, Glasgow, on Saturday.

Sohanur Rahman, Coordinator, YouthNet for Climate Justice said that no concrete decision was made on the demand of the developing countries to disburse the $100bn before 2024.

" The draft decisions are totally unacceptable for Bangladesh and the developing countries. We will raise our voice at the informal plenary session which is scheduled to be held," he said.

"For the people of vulnerable countries like Bangladesh, are being hit by climate-induced disasters every day, COP26 was indeed the last chance to find a permanent solution to the climate crisis. Unfortunately, the voices of the most affected peoples and communities have been silenced and the interest of the fossil fuel corporations have been clearly pandered to by the UK COP presidency," he said.

"Instead of building trust, the global south has been betrayed once again. Instead of funding for loss and damage, what we have is yet another greenwash that will ensure genocide by extreme weather events in developing countries," he said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia, said that the new president text is much weaker and protect the interests/investment of fossil fuel lobby.

"For the people of South Asia, a region that is being slammed by climate induced disasters every day, COP 26 was indeed the last chance to find permanent solution to the climate crisis; unfortunately, the voices of the most vulnerable and the most impacted have been silenced and the interest of the fossil fuel corporations have been clearly pandered to by the UK COP presidency," he said while asked about his overall observation about the draft text till now ( Saturday).

He also noted that they have failed to build up trust and the global south has been cheated once again.

"Instead of funding for loss and damage what we have is yet another greenwash that will ensure genocide by extreme weather events in developing countries." he said.

Sabar Hossain Chowdhury (Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Bangladesh} giving his observation about the latest draft on the Article 6 of Paris Agreement, said that there is no reference to 5 per cent share of proceeds for adaptation.

"On carryover CERs from Kyoto protocol there's a discussion that from 2013 onwards the CERs may be moved for 1st NDC in Paris Agreement (however, if this happens it will bring adverse impact on mitigation ambition," he said.

He also noted that on our demand of Loss and Damage Finance, G77 and China did accept the finance facilities.

"Loss and Damage finance facilities was introduced by developing countries then technical facilities came in force by developed countries. But presently they diluted the whole phenomenon and termed it as only dialogue to be carried out in 2022," he added.

However, Saleemul Huq, an eminent scientist, sharing about his observation ( Ambition part of fossil fuel reduction issue) on the latest draft, said that fossil fuel language has been weakened and it mentions about low emissions.

"Low emissions can be interpreted as Ultra Super Critical Power plants and clean fuel that could mean nuclear or carbon capture sequestration," he said when talking to the reporters at the Bangladesh Pavilion on Saturday.







