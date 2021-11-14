Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD and developing nations’ hopes dashed

COP26 Climate Conference close to conclusion

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297
Banani Mallick writes from Glasgow, UK

The COP26 climate talks in Glasgow which spilled into an extra day Saturday are now nearing a conclusion with a new text, of course, not to the liking of all and sundry, especially the climate vulnerable countries.
Almost 200-country strong negotiators struggled for two gruelling weeks to tackle mainly the question of emission, deforestation, funding and phasing out coal and fossil fuel but could not agree on an unanimous deal-text.
A new text on which the representatives are hotly debating is an effort, according to conference president Alok Sharma, "to balance the demands of climate-vulnerable nations, big industrial powers, and those whose consumption or exports of fossil fuels are vital to their economic development."
Negotiations are still under way to reach an agreement between the UNFCCC and negotiators and at this moment, the negotiators are claiming that the overall the new president text is not serving the interest of the developing countries
 (Climate vulnerable), although it pleases the developed nations.
A good number of negotiators of climate vulnerable countries expressed this view at COP26 Media Centre, Glasgow, on Saturday.
Sohanur Rahman, Coordinator, YouthNet for Climate Justice said that no concrete decision was made on the demand of the developing countries to disburse the $100bn before 2024.
" The draft decisions are totally unacceptable for Bangladesh and the developing countries. We will raise our voice at the informal plenary session which is scheduled to be held," he said.
"For the people of vulnerable countries like Bangladesh, are being hit by climate-induced disasters every day, COP26 was indeed the last chance to find a permanent solution to the climate crisis. Unfortunately, the voices of the most affected peoples and communities have been silenced and the interest  of the fossil fuel corporations have been clearly pandered to by the UK COP presidency," he said.
"Instead of building trust, the global south has been betrayed once again. Instead of funding for loss and damage, what we have is yet another greenwash that will ensure genocide by extreme weather events in developing countries," he said.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia, said that the new president text is much weaker and protect the interests/investment of fossil fuel lobby.
 "For the people of South Asia, a region that is being slammed by climate induced disasters every day, COP 26 was indeed the last chance to find permanent solution to the climate crisis; unfortunately, the voices of the most vulnerable and the most impacted have been silenced and the interest of the fossil fuel corporations have been clearly pandered to by the UK COP presidency," he said while asked about his overall observation about the draft text till now ( Saturday).
He also noted that they have failed to build up trust and the global south has been cheated once again.
"Instead of funding for loss and damage what we have is yet another greenwash that will ensure genocide by extreme weather events in developing countries." he said.
Sabar Hossain Chowdhury (Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Bangladesh} giving his observation about the latest draft on the Article 6 of Paris Agreement, said that  there is no reference to 5 per cent share of proceeds for adaptation.
"On carryover CERs from Kyoto protocol there's a discussion that from 2013 onwards the CERs may be moved for 1st NDC in Paris Agreement (however, if this happens  it will bring adverse impact on mitigation ambition," he said.
He also noted that on our demand of Loss and Damage Finance, G77 and China did accept the finance facilities.
"Loss and Damage finance facilities was introduced by developing countries then technical facilities came in force by developed countries. But presently they diluted the whole phenomenon and termed it as only dialogue to be carried out in 2022," he added.
However, Saleemul Huq, an eminent scientist, sharing about his observation ( Ambition part of fossil fuel reduction issue) on the latest  draft, said that fossil fuel language has been weakened and it mentions about low emissions.
"Low emissions can be interpreted as Ultra Super Critical Power plants and clean fuel that could mean nuclear or carbon capture sequestration," he said when talking to the reporters at the Bangladesh Pavilion on Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘A scandal’: World’s rate of booster shots outstrips poorer countries’ vaccinations, says WHO
Vulnerable states call climate loss and damage deal ‘bare minimum’
Who has the most historical responsibility for climate change?
Khaleda readmitted to Evercare Hospital
Australia, New Zealand seek history in T20 World Cup final
Winter rain takes Dhaka by surprise
Petrobangla faces challenge paying LNG bills
BD logs 151 Covid cases in a day, the lowest in 19 mths


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
World Diabetes Day
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft