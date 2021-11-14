Fuel price hike turns kitchen market unstable

Impact of rise in fuel price has already started falling negatively in almost all the daily essentials. People with limited incomes are struggling with the rising prices over the past week as their purchasing capacity has fallen.

Vegetable traders said that truck owners increased fares due to shot up diesel price. As a result, transportation costs have increased. Besides, the number of trucks transporting goods in the capital has come down due to the announcement of stoppage of traffic causing vegetables price to go up. However, the supply of fish and vegetables is sufficient.

Many buyers coming to the market are returning back empty handed without buying necessary commodity.

Though Market is full of winter vegetables like beans, cauliflower, cabbage, radish and all kinds of vegetables, they are selling at higher prices. Rice prices have also started rising.

According to source, the wholesale price of pulses in Khatunganj has increased from Tk 110 to Tk 200 per sack (36.32 kg) last week. As a result, the price in the retail market increased by Tk 5 per kg across the country.

Traders in Khatunganj said that although demand for pulses remained stable, prices were rising due to manipulation by importers.

Besides, prices of other daily essentials like oil, flour, sugar and pulses rose by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg last week.

In Khatunganj, Canadian and Australian lentils were sold at Tk 3,100 per sack on Saturday, up from Tk 2,985 a week ago. White pea price increased by Tk 150 and the

price of imported gram has increased by Tk 200.

Taking a tour to different kitchen markets in the capital, this correspondent found that five-litre containers of edible oil of different brands are being sold at Tk 760, increase of the price of 2 kg packet flour by Tk 5 and packaged sugar by Tk 5 per kg.

Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association had fixed the maximum retail price of sugar at Tk 85 per kg last September but it is being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg.

Prices of chicken and chicken eggs have also gone up. A broiler chicken sold Tk 160 is now selling Tk 175 to Tk 180. Even last August, broiler chickens were sold at Tk 120 to Tk 130. Farm chicken eggs price has gone up by Tk 5.

Sonali chicken is selling at Tk 320 to Tk 340. The price of local chicken is being demanded at Tk 500 to Tk 600 per kg.

Traders argue for higher prices of chicken the supply shortage in the market.

Jahangir Kabir, a private sector employee said, "Wages are not rising the way prices are rising. I am struggling to pay for my children's education and family needs. The government must take immediate steps to control the market."

On Saturday, bean was sold at Tk 80 per kg, green chilli at Tk 100, long eggplant at Tk 80, round eggplant at Tk 60, tomato at Tk 140, cauliflower at Tk 40 to Tk 50 and potatoes at Tk 25 per kg in city's kitchen market. Onions did not return to previous prices even after the withdrawal of tariffs and imports became normal. Retailers are selling domestic onions at Tk 60 to Tk 65, Indian onions at Tk 40 to Tk 45 and Myanmar onions at Tk 50 to Tk 55.

Local garlic costs Tk 70 but Indian garlic has a higher price. Large grained Indian garlic has to be bought for Tk 110 to Tk 120.

Rui fish is selling at Tk 280 to Tk 460 per kg, Mrigel Tk 240 to Tk 260, Tilapia Tk 180 to Tk 200, Pabda Tk 450 to Tk 500 and Pangash Tk 120 to Tk 160 are being sold.

Golam Rahman, President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told the Daily Observer there may be no relief until winter vegetables are fully grown. To keep the prices of essential commodities stable, the government needs to further improve the supply chain in the market.

"If prices rise in the international market, measures can be taken at the government level through tax adjustment or import. Although we have appealed to the government in this regard, the government is not taking effective steps," he added.





