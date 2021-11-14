Video
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the function marking 75th founding anniversary of UNESCO at its headquarters in Paris on Friday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for strong global partnership for the common good of humanity, reminding the world of the devastations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Addressing the 75th anniversary event of UNESCO in Paris on Friday, she said, "May I entreat that as the world is now moving on way to recovery from the pandemic, let us seize the moment to forge strong partnership for the common good of our global humanity."
Hasina said the pandemic has taken lives, "changed our lives", and also taught the world to survive "through innovative acts and speed".
She placed four proposals for the common good of humanity. Firstly, the world
needs a plan to prioritize learning by investing in digital tools and services, access to internet, digital contents, and capacity building of teachers for recovery from the disruptions caused by the pandemic in education.
She said public-private partnership must be forged for creating a technology-assisted meaningful learning environment.
The prime minister reiterated that Covid-19 vaccine must be considered a global public good. "We must ensure its access to all, especially to students and educators worldwide."
 "We must harness the benefit of science and scientific researches for the welfare of our peoples, with technology transfer at the core."
The Bangladesh leader said the UNESCO's anniversary celebrations are significant for Bangladesh because it coincides with the country's 50th anniversary and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"He was a champion of peace and a firm believer of humanity. His deep faith in the indomitable spirit of man-in the capacity of the people to achieve the impossible and to overcome insurmountable odds resonates the very spirit of the UNESCO."
Hasina thanked UNESCO for initiating the UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy. She handed the maiden award to the MoTIV Creations Limited of Uganda in recognition of its innovative work to promote youth entrepreneurship in the creative economy at a ceremony in Paris on Thursday.
"Bangladesh's commitment to the principles of UNESCO is reflected by our early membership in 1972. We consider this organisation as one of the most effective platforms for promoting global peace and collective prosperity," the prime minister said.     -bdnews24.com


