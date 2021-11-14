Judge who said police should not record rape case faces action

Mosammat Kamrunnahar, the judge who observed in a verdict police should not record a case 72 hours after rape, will face action, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

Facing questions from reporters at the Supreme Court Bar Association on Saturday, he said he would write to Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on the issue on Sunday.

Kamrunnahar, the judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, on Thursday acquitted Shafat Ahmed, the son of an Apan Jewellers co-owner, and four others of charges of raping two university students at the Raintree hotel in Dhaka's Banani in 2017.

In her observations, the judge wrote: "The investigating officer submitted a biased chargesheet in the case. -bdnews24.com



