The first year honours examinations-2020 of National University (NU) will begin from December 1 at 310 centres under 879 colleges simultaneously. The examinations will continue up to December 4. A total of 474259 candidates will participate in the exam, according to a press release. The tests will be held from 9:00am to 1:00pm every day. In case of emergency, anyone can call 02-9291039 (Examination control room).