Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:17 PM
City News

RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 390

RAJSHAHI, Nov 13: Shamsul Islam, an eminent educationist and former Professor of Rajshahi University, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon. He was 71.
Islam left behind his wife, one son and a large number of students, academic colleagues, relatives and admirers to mourn his death, a RU release said on Saturday afternoon.
During his long academic career in the Department of Chemistry from 1973 to 2017, Prof Shamsul Islam supervised many PhD, M. Phil and post-graduation research papers.    -BSS


