DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today

The results of Dhaka University's 'Cha' unit admission test under the Fine Arts Faculty for the 2020-21 academic session will be published today (Sunday).

Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman will announce the results at 12.00 pm at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom, said a DU press release on Saturday.

Admission test results can be checked through official admission website admission.eis.du.ac.bd. It can also be checked by sending mobile SMS as per the instruction mentioned in the admit card.

The admission test of 'Cha unit' was held on October 9 where a total of 15,496 admission seekers vied against 135 available seats. -UNB



