Remittance flow getting momentum reassuring

After a slump in remittance inflow in the country, Bangladesh's labour exports in recent months signals a return of good times in remittance inflow. Remittance is the lifeline in keeping the balance of payment of the country. Therefore, a slight negative impact in remittance income does impact the foreign currency reserve and balance of payment largely.



Country's labour export that experienced a hardship during the C-19 pandemic is now returning to its pre-pandemic situation. In pre-pandemic times, around 60,000 Bangladeshi expatriates on average would obtain jobs in different countries, every month.

Luckily, foreign jobs for Bangladeshis crossed the 65,000 mark in October, the highest single month labour migration since the resumption of the overseas job markets in August last year. In addition, the labour migration also registered a 76% year-on-year rise in October this year. Undoubtedly, it is good news for Bangladesh, the 8th largest recipient of remittance. Needs to be mentioned, remittance is the second largest source of country's foreign currency, next to RMG sector.



Experts have identified the reason behind the upsurge of labour export. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a oil rich country is the number one destination for Bangladeshi labour. Besides, other five oil-exporting economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council are popular destination of Bangladeshi labourers. These countries are witnessing boon in their economy due to oil price increase. And that is why the demand for labour has also increased in that region.



In Bangladesh, remittance has become one of the pivotal factors in the recent years. Remittances are spent for consumption and house building, and purchase of properties and various investment activities, such as business, industry, stock share, bonds, certificates and education etc. These activities put various direct and indirect growth effects on national economy. These consumption expenditure and investment expenditure creates multiplier and acceleration effects on the economy. Remittance inflow to home country plays significant role in reducing poverty in various ways and improves the standard of living of the poor. It contributes to overall economic growth and development of the country. Remittances have both micro and macro level impact. It is a source of income for migrant workers' households and livelihood. Remittance plays significant roles for remitter's family and for the economy of Bangladesh.



Unfortunately, there are many impediments posed by the recruiting agencies in fair labour migration. Moreover, lack of training, cheating, illegal and lengthy process of migration is responsible for the woe of expatriate workers. The allegation of non-co-operation from Bangladesh embassies is not new, daunting the potential flow of remittance and thereby economic development.



Bangladesh may witness a negative growth in remittance in the near future like in the last few months. Therefore, government authorities must remain vigilant to ensure the wellbeing of expatriate workers and uninterrupted labour migration.



