Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Remittance flow getting momentum reassuring

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

After a slump in remittance inflow in the country, Bangladesh's labour exports in recent months signals a return of good times in remittance inflow. Remittance is the lifeline in keeping the balance of payment of the country. Therefore, a slight negative impact in remittance income does impact the foreign currency reserve and balance of payment largely.

Country's labour export that experienced a hardship during the C-19 pandemic is now returning to its pre-pandemic situation. In pre-pandemic times, around 60,000 Bangladeshi expatriates on average would obtain jobs in different countries, every month.
Luckily, foreign jobs for Bangladeshis crossed the 65,000 mark in October, the highest single month labour migration since the resumption of the overseas job markets in August last year. In addition, the labour migration also registered a 76% year-on-year rise in October this year. Undoubtedly, it is good news for Bangladesh, the 8th largest recipient of remittance. Needs to be mentioned, remittance is the second largest source of country's foreign currency, next to RMG sector.

Experts have identified the reason behind the upsurge of labour export. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a oil rich country is the number one destination for Bangladeshi labour. Besides, other five oil-exporting economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council are popular destination of Bangladeshi labourers. These countries are witnessing boon in their economy due to oil price increase. And that is why the demand for labour has also increased in that region.

In Bangladesh, remittance has become one of the pivotal factors in the recent years. Remittances are spent for consumption and house building, and purchase of properties and various investment activities, such as business, industry, stock share, bonds, certificates and education etc. These activities put various direct and indirect growth effects on national economy. These consumption expenditure and investment expenditure creates multiplier and acceleration effects on the economy. Remittance inflow to home country plays significant role in reducing poverty in various ways and improves the standard of living of the poor. It contributes to overall economic growth and development of the country. Remittances have both micro and macro level impact. It is a source of income for migrant workers' households and livelihood. Remittance plays significant roles for remitter's family and for the economy of Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, there are many impediments posed by the recruiting agencies in fair labour migration. Moreover, lack of training, cheating, illegal and lengthy process of migration is responsible for the woe of expatriate workers. The allegation of non-co-operation from Bangladesh embassies is not new, daunting the potential flow of remittance and thereby economic development.

Bangladesh may witness a negative growth in remittance in the near future like in the last few months. Therefore, government authorities must remain vigilant to ensure the wellbeing of expatriate workers and uninterrupted labour migration.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Remittance flow getting momentum reassuring
Win over winter diseases
Violence marred upcoming UP polls
Government fortify its French connections
Poaching migratory birds: A threat to biodiversity
Government succumbs to hasty transport fare hike
Farm mechanisation craving for investment
Fuel price hike may impede post-pandemic recovery


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
World Diabetes Day
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft