Extend your hand to the cold stricken poor

Dear Sir



Winter has already set in the country. During this season, biting cold increases the sufferings of homeless poor people and street children. Shivering of many people under open sky due to lack of warm clothes catches our notice. Inhumane scene of many helpless people basking fire in an effort to prevent cold-spell is also seen. Many poor in the remotest part of the country having no warm cloth cannot go out for work. Consequently, they have to remain unfed.

In our country, every winter, death of many people due to cold related diseases is reported in the media. Can't we come forward for their help? Country's well off persons can easily alleviate such distress of the poor through charitable activities. Distribution of warm clothes among the poor in an organized way is essential. Sadly, government's help in this regard sometimes do not reach the target group due to corruption. Concerned authority should look into the matter sincerely.



Rahman

Chawkbazar, Dhaka