

Cyber bullying must be prevented



But the rampant misuse of this information technology has become a threat to public life. Especially, for the young generation of our country, the free use of these technologies has become a cause of concern for parents. A large portion of our young generation spends most of their day behind various modern devices including smartphones, laptops, and computers. As a result, they are separated from family, relatives, society and friends.



In this age of information technology, as we are getting acquainted with new technologies, we are also getting acquainted with new words. Cyber-bullying is one of the most widely used words in the modern age. By this, we defame someone by distorting their image or video through social media. Or it is the act of blaming or attacking someone in public.



Cyber-bullying is an aggression, intentionally carried out by a group or individual to harass someone.



According to statistics, 51% of the world's population use social media. Eighty percent of them are being harassed in one way or another through social media. According to a 2019 UNICEF survey, 36 percent of the victims of cyber- bullying in the country are between 10 and 13 years old, 36 percent are between 14 and 15 years old, and 25 percent are between 16 and 17 years old.



According to a 2016 BBC report citing a survey conducted in several Asian countries, including Bangladesh, the risk of harassment through social media is increasing at an alarming rate in these countries and women and minors are the most victims of harassment.



The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a Geneva-based UN agency based in Switzerland, also said in a report in May last year that the risk of cyber-bullying or harassment was multiplied by the increase in children's internet use in Corona. Due to the closure of educational institutions, many parents are being forced to hand over digital devices to children and adolescents.



Children and adolescents are wasting more time on mobile games through various social media than reading digital devices. Taking this opportunity, a group of opportunity seekers have turned the virtual platform into a criminal world.



Through these means, various crimes like buying and selling of drugs, trafficking of women, and plotting to kill someone are being organized. And the free use of technology has resulted in the emergence of juvenile gangs in the country in the last few years.



The most uncomfortable thing is that every 12 seconds a new Facebook user is added in the country, which is more than the total birth rate of the country.



Mahfuza Liza, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said in April this year that an analysis of the number of cyber crime cases in the last five years showed that 65 per cent of the victims were women.



Hannah Kimura, a 22-year-old Japanese wrestler, was a professional wrestler. She starred in Netflix's popular reality show "Terrace House." She committed suicide on May 23, 2020. She tweeted several times on social media before committing suicide in response to constant criticism from online Terrace House viewers that hinted at suicide.



In May this year, actress Ashna Habib Bhabna fell victim to cyber-bullying. On Mother's Day, she greeted her mother through a post on Facebook with a picture of her mother and sister. The post contains some obscene comments. However, the actress got the remedy for this incident.



Moreover, a group of opportunity seekers using social media has been deceiving people in various ways. The group has been misleading people through leaked questions, lies about the media, religiously provocative posts, and illnesses of various celebrities, films, and baseless posts about capitalism.



Using technology, they are using social media to create one-on-one accounts with other people's pictures and names, to spread rumors, to spread activities like extremist militancy. In various online portals, e-commerce companies are manipulating the hard earned money of the common people of the country in the name of lucrative offers. Officials of several such e-commerce companies have been arrested.



We all need to be aware of stopping cyber bullying. Family, society and administration must work together to stop cyber bullying. If you are a victim of cyber bullying, do not be afraid to inform the family first. It is then possible to prevent this heinous crime through the cooperation of law enforcement agencies.



If anyone in Bangladesh is a victim of online violence and cyber harassment, help can be obtained from the Cyber Crime Investigation Division of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime, Cyber Police Center, Hello City App, Report to RAB, 999 and Facebook pages of each.



Awareness about cyber bullying should be created among people from all walks of life. School-going children, adolescents need to be made aware of what to do to get rid of cyber bullying. "Cyber bullying needs to be resisted with a firm hand, not fear." Family members need to control their children's behaviour through social media. There is no substitute for awareness at the social, family and state levels to stop cyber-bullying.

The writer is a student, Jagannath University











The touch of sophisticated technology has brought novelty to our lives. In all cases it has brought the touch of revolution. Major changes have taken place in transportation, education, information exchange, health, agriculture and the workplace.But the rampant misuse of this information technology has become a threat to public life. Especially, for the young generation of our country, the free use of these technologies has become a cause of concern for parents. A large portion of our young generation spends most of their day behind various modern devices including smartphones, laptops, and computers. As a result, they are separated from family, relatives, society and friends.In this age of information technology, as we are getting acquainted with new technologies, we are also getting acquainted with new words. Cyber-bullying is one of the most widely used words in the modern age. By this, we defame someone by distorting their image or video through social media. Or it is the act of blaming or attacking someone in public.Cyber-bullying is an aggression, intentionally carried out by a group or individual to harass someone.According to statistics, 51% of the world's population use social media. Eighty percent of them are being harassed in one way or another through social media. According to a 2019 UNICEF survey, 36 percent of the victims of cyber- bullying in the country are between 10 and 13 years old, 36 percent are between 14 and 15 years old, and 25 percent are between 16 and 17 years old.According to a 2016 BBC report citing a survey conducted in several Asian countries, including Bangladesh, the risk of harassment through social media is increasing at an alarming rate in these countries and women and minors are the most victims of harassment.The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a Geneva-based UN agency based in Switzerland, also said in a report in May last year that the risk of cyber-bullying or harassment was multiplied by the increase in children's internet use in Corona. Due to the closure of educational institutions, many parents are being forced to hand over digital devices to children and adolescents.Children and adolescents are wasting more time on mobile games through various social media than reading digital devices. Taking this opportunity, a group of opportunity seekers have turned the virtual platform into a criminal world.Through these means, various crimes like buying and selling of drugs, trafficking of women, and plotting to kill someone are being organized. And the free use of technology has resulted in the emergence of juvenile gangs in the country in the last few years.The most uncomfortable thing is that every 12 seconds a new Facebook user is added in the country, which is more than the total birth rate of the country.Mahfuza Liza, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said in April this year that an analysis of the number of cyber crime cases in the last five years showed that 65 per cent of the victims were women.Hannah Kimura, a 22-year-old Japanese wrestler, was a professional wrestler. She starred in Netflix's popular reality show "Terrace House." She committed suicide on May 23, 2020. She tweeted several times on social media before committing suicide in response to constant criticism from online Terrace House viewers that hinted at suicide.In May this year, actress Ashna Habib Bhabna fell victim to cyber-bullying. On Mother's Day, she greeted her mother through a post on Facebook with a picture of her mother and sister. The post contains some obscene comments. However, the actress got the remedy for this incident.Moreover, a group of opportunity seekers using social media has been deceiving people in various ways. The group has been misleading people through leaked questions, lies about the media, religiously provocative posts, and illnesses of various celebrities, films, and baseless posts about capitalism.Using technology, they are using social media to create one-on-one accounts with other people's pictures and names, to spread rumors, to spread activities like extremist militancy. In various online portals, e-commerce companies are manipulating the hard earned money of the common people of the country in the name of lucrative offers. Officials of several such e-commerce companies have been arrested.We all need to be aware of stopping cyber bullying. Family, society and administration must work together to stop cyber bullying. If you are a victim of cyber bullying, do not be afraid to inform the family first. It is then possible to prevent this heinous crime through the cooperation of law enforcement agencies.If anyone in Bangladesh is a victim of online violence and cyber harassment, help can be obtained from the Cyber Crime Investigation Division of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime, Cyber Police Center, Hello City App, Report to RAB, 999 and Facebook pages of each.Awareness about cyber bullying should be created among people from all walks of life. School-going children, adolescents need to be made aware of what to do to get rid of cyber bullying. "Cyber bullying needs to be resisted with a firm hand, not fear." Family members need to control their children's behaviour through social media. There is no substitute for awareness at the social, family and state levels to stop cyber-bullying.The writer is a student, Jagannath University