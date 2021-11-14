

The ethnic engineering in Kenya



There had been a century-old history of land grievances. Land seized by British colonists cut a swath through Kenya's modern-day provinces of Rift Valley, Nyanza, Western, and Central, creating an area that became colloquially known as the 'White Highlands.' In total, British and other European settlers took 20 per cent of Kenya's land, most of it prime agricultural spots. At independence in 1963 some of this was handed over, not to the people from whom it had been taken, but to the new government and government officials, using the colonial laws that the British had themselves drafted.



These laws made no provision for the collective land rights of communities. The introduction of the concept of private individual property, without the recognition of collective land rights, upset the traditional arrangements of many indigenous groups, many of which based their land occupation and use on traditional collective practices such as pastoralism. Colonial laws also treated "natives" as incapable of holding direct land title, instead having land held "on trust" for them by governmental authorities.



The political manipulation of ethnicity is almost a tradition in Kenyan politics, along with decades of impunity for those implicated in fomenting political violence. Among the most explosive periods in Kenya's post-independence history was between 1991 and 1993 when President Moi tried to stir up sentiment against the Kikuyu in the Rift Valley.



The purpose was to consolidate Moi's vote in the Rift Valley, the area with the most parliamentary seats, among the Kalenjin by driving out those unlikely to vote for him, in particular the Kikuyu. The clashes in the Rift Valley and on the coast left up to 1,500 people dead and 300,000 displaced. The clashes were provoked and often inflamed by politicians in both the ruling and opposition parties, but ruling party members were rarely if ever chastised, much less prosecuted, for their role in inciting violence.



It all started with the disputed election of 2007. In all but one of the opinion polls that followed, Odinga was placed ahead of the incumbent President Mwai Kibaki --though many surveys had them within a few percentage points of each other. Kenyans made their decisions at the ballot box on December 27. In the counting that followed, Odinga appeared to have a strong lead, and his Orange Democratic Movement declared victory on December 29.



Yet as the counting continued, Kibaki's results became stronger and the gap between the rivals narrowed. On the night of December 30, behind closed doors, the chairman of the Electoral Commission of Kenya declared Kibaki the winner by some 230,000 votes - though a few days later, he admitted he "did not know" who had won. Within minutes of the announcement of Kibaki's victory, protests in the street alleging Kibaki had "stolen" the election turned violent. The protests were banned and police moved to quash the unrest. It remains unclear exactly what happened next-- that is, whether or not politicians ordered the targeting of tribal rivals--but the violence was quickly drawn along tribal lines.



Kibaki, of the majority Kikuyu tribe, and Odinga, of the Luo tribe, each claimed the other was responsible for the bloodbaths which followed. The upcoming trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague will attempt to determine whether Kibaki supporter, and 2013 presidential candidate, Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an armed gang known as the Mungiki to target Luo communities. The then justice minister, and 2013 presidential candidate, Martha Karua, claimed that Odinga had planned "ethnic cleansing"--a charge dismissed by Odinga as "outrageous." As many as 1,400 people died in the span of 59 days, while 600,000 people were displaced from their homes, as Kenya slipped dangerously close to outright civil war.



Then started the potential long-term impact of violence--the ethnic engineering. The events of the first months of 2008 have dramatically altered the ethnic makeup of many parts of Kenya. Scores of communities across the Rift Valley, including most of Eldoret itself, are no longer home to any Kikuyu residents. The rural areas outside of Naivasha, Nakuru, and Molo are similarly emptying of Kikuyu while Kalenjin and Luo are leaving the urban areas. In Central Province, few non-Kikuyu remain. The slums of Mathare, Kibera and others in Nairobi have been carved into enclaves where vigilantes from one ethnic group or another patrol 'their' areas.



Many have moved to different parts of the country where their ethnic group is the majority, sometimes referred to as 'ancestral' areas. But displaced persons' camps all over the country are still full of people who have nowhere to go. Some displaced residents would like to return home. As one farmer forced to seek shelter at the displaced persons camp in Eldoret put it, "My house has been burnt three times: in 1992, 1997 and now. I return each time because I have nowhere else to go." But others are stuck between a rock and a hard place, with nowhere to move to and yet unwilling to risk return to their property.



All the displaced Luo from Central Province interviewed by Human Rights Watch said that they would not go back there. And a large majority of the displaced Kikuyu interviewed said that they would not consider returning home because they could not feel safe either. As displaced people move to communities where their ethnic group is in the majority, there is a real risk that ethnic jingoism will increase and tensions rise as victims share their stories. For a country with 42 ethnic groups, such a situation is a social, economic, and moral disaster. Essential health and education services are already under strain as staff from the 'wrong' ethnic group seek transfers or simply desert their posts.



Given the history of displacement in Kenya, both due to previous political violence and the arbitrary seizure of land, there must be a comprehensive solution guaranteeing the rights of all internally displaced persons.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India







