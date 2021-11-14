16 killed, 16 injured in road mishaps in 7 dists

A total of 16 people including four members of a family have been killed and at least 16 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Feni, Natore, Laxmipur, Chapainawabganj, Tangail, Kurigram and Sirajganj, in three days.

FENI: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Fulgazi Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mejbah Uddin, 17, son of Md Rafiq Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Tarakucha Village under Amzad Haat Union in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Rowshanbad Academy School this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mejbah went to Killar Dighi area in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

However, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Dakshin Dharmapur area at noon while Mejbah was returning home, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Fulgazi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mejbah dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Fulgazi Police Station (PS) Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Joynal Abedin, 25, son of Md Mohar Ali, a resident of Shiyalkhol Village in Sadar Upazila of Sirajganj.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway PS Mozaffar Hossain said Joynal Abedin was returning home from Natore in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. At one stage, a pickup van hit the motorcycle in Mahisbhanga area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed the injured to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Joynal Abedin dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: Two teenage girls were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sanzida Akhter, 14, daughter of Arifur Rahman of Madhya Keroya Village under Keroya Union in Raipur Upazila of the district, and Fahmida Akhter, 17, daughter of Alamgir Hossain. Sanzida was an eighth grader at Laxmipur Government Girls' High School while Fahmida was an SSC examinee from Segunbagicha Girls' High School in Dhaka. They were cousins in relation.

Police and local sources said the girls along with Sanzida's father Arifur Rahman were going to Keroya Village from Laxmipur District Town in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle fell on the Laxmipur-Ramganj-Haziganj Road Road after losing its control over the steering in Palerhat area in Sadar Upazila at around 10am. At that time, a speedy truck hit the girls, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver.

Laxmipur Sadar Model PS OC Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Badal, 35, son of Tajer Ali, a resident of Begpur Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a three wheeler, locally known as votvoti, with 16 people on board hit hard a road side tree after losing its control over the steering in Teghoria area under Radhanagar Union on the Jatahara-Akkelpur Road in the afternoon, which left all of them injured.

Being informed, the fire service personnel rescued the injured with help of locals and took them to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Badal to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Badal succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

TANGAIL: Three teenage boys were killed in a road accident in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Asadul Mia, 15, Rakib Hossain, 16, residents of Matikata Village; and Makbul Hossain, 16, of Chitlia Para in the upazila.

Bhuapur PS OC Abdul Wahab said a motorcycle carrying the boys hit hard the wall of Ruhuli High School after losing its control over the steering at around 2pm, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the bodies, the OC added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Five people including four members of a family were killed when a bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Abdul Jalil, 55, son of Shamsuddi Mia of Sapkhaoya Masterer Mor area; and Shahidul Islam, 28, his wife Shahnaz Begum, 25, son of Akbar Ali, his daughter Sumaiya, 4, and his mother Sufia Khatun, 70, residents of Purba Raiganj Borobari Village under Raiganj Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Rizvi Paribahan' hit an auto-rickshaw in front of Julekha Pump in Aleper Tepthi area on the Bhurungamari-Kurigram Road at around 7pm, leaving two people dead on the spot and three others injured.

Later, the two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Shahnaz Begum, later, died at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Angered by the accident, locals blocked the road and staged demonstration. The blockade was, later, withdrawn following police intervention.

Police, however, detained the bus driver and seized the vehicle.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Lutfur Rahman said a truck rammed into a Natore-bound motorcycle carrying four people in Mannan Nagar area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway at around 7pm, leaving three dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

The injured was sent to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, police seized the truck, the OC added.