Three men nabbed with drugs in two districts

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Dinajpur and Kishoreganj, on Friday.

DINAJPUR: Police detained two drug peddlers along with 490 yaba tablets in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The detained persons are Md Abdul Latif Mia, 35, and Md Motaleb Hossain, 29, residents of Purba Palsha Village in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Belal Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in front of Hili Technical Management Institute at around 7:30pm and detained the duo with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Hakimpur PS in this connection, the SI added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,700 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Sharif Ahammed, 28, son of Hazrat Ali, a resident of Taltola Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jashudal Basurdia area in the upazila and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.







