Biodiversity at Gurudaspur under threat for rampant killing of snail, oyster



The photo taken recently shows snails and oysters collected from the Chalanbeel. photo: observer

With receding water from beels (water bodies), catching of snails and oysters is increasing in the upazila. These biodiversity-protecting and water-purifying engineers are being netted regularly.

While being netted, swamp forests and creepers are thrown into plain lands. Later these are dying to threaten ecology. But there is no step by the local administration to protect the ecology.

Snails and oysters are caught by workless people of Ruhai, Bilsha, Char Bilsha, Pipla, Hardama and Chalanbeel areas under Gurudaspur Upazila.

In Gurudaspurt portion of Chalanbeel, neighbouring Singrah, and Trash Upazila of Sirajganj, snails are being caught every day by ladder and Badai-net. The netted snails are brought to local haats. Snail-oyster selling haats sit every day in Char Bilsha in Gurudaspur and Pipla area.

Locals said, snails and oysters are used as feed in fisheries and duck farm. Their shells are used for producing natural lime.

After meeting the local demand, four/five trucks of snail and oyster are sent to Kushtia, Noakhali, Barishal, Bagerhat, Jashore and other districts. In these districts, entrepreneurs of shrimp enclosures and fisheries purchase these. Each truck is carrying 250 bags of snail and oyster.

Snail seller Jamil Hossain of Bilsha Beel said, the snail catching and selling continue from Ashar to Kartik; broad-sized snail is selling at Tk 200 to 250 per bag; his daily profit stands at Tk 400 to 500 from average sale of two bags.

Buyer Asadul, coming from Barishal to Char Bilsha at Khubjipur Union in Gurudaspur, said, he has purchased one bag small-sized snails at Tk 100 to 110 for his duck farm. He said snail is staple food for ducks. He is feeding his ducks snail as it is cost-effective.

Agriculture and fisheries officials said, snail and oyster nurture the nature greatly; these are used to trail beneath water and eat insects and swamp plants and purify water; out of beel water, these die and get rotted and lands gain fertility.

Rampant killing of snail, oyster and swamp forest cause reducing calcium in soil. It cuts crop productivity.

Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tamal Hossain said, necessary measure is being taken to protect snail and oyster. A yard meeting has been held in Bilsha area about stopping their catching, he added.







