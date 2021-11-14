Youth jailed for casting fake vote

NOAKHALI, Nov 12: A mobile court in the district on Thursday sentenced a young man to five days in jail for casting fake vote in the union parishad (UP) polls in Begumganj Upazila.

Jailed Md Jewel, 25, is a resident of ward No. 3 under Hajipur Union in the upazila.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Shamim, handed down the verdict.

It was learnt that Jewel went to the centre of the ward to cast fake vote. On suspicion, the polling agents caught him and handed him over to the mobile court.

Confirming the matter, Superintendent of Noakhali Police (SP) Md Shaidul Islam said another person, named Kamrul Hasan, 17, was also detained on the same charge.

As the detained is under age, he was, later, released after taking undertake that he would not do it again, the SP added.











