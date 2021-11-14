Video
Ferry service on Bolesswar opens

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257
Our Correspondent

Ferry service opens in Mathbaria Upazila. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Nov 13: The long-awaiting ferry services opened on the Bolesswar River on Thursday at 11am.
This ferry service operates between Baro Mashua end in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirijpur District and Raienddha Bazar in  Sarankhola Upazila of Bagerhat District.
Dr. Rustom Ali Faraje, MP, and  Amirul Isalm Milon, MP, jointly inaugurated the ferry services.
Coastal people of the both ends became delighted to enjoy the opening momentum. Roads and Ferry Division of Roads and Highway Department (RHD) implemented the ferry service project of 2.5 kilometre wide river way.
Officials and locals said, at least 501 km long road communication has decreased due to launching of the ferry services. At the same time, cost of time has been curtailed to connect Mongla and Payra ports using the services.
The opening function was attended by officials, public representatives,  journalists and locals.


