3rd founding anniversary of Singra Model Press Club celebrated

NATORE, Nov 13: The 3rd founding anniversary of Singra Model Press Club was celebrated in the upazila of the district on Friday.

On this occasion, members of Singra Model Press Club organized different programmes in the upazila.

A rally was brought out in the upazila, and it ended on the press club premises after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the press club auditorium with president of the organization SM Razu Ahmed in the chair.

Singra Municipality Mayor Alhaj Zannatul Ferdous, Upazila Nirbahi Officer MM Samirul Islam, Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Jamil Akhter, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rakibul Hasan, and local political leaders and journalists, among others, were also present at the programme.








