Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3rd founding anniversary of Singra Model Press Club celebrated

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Nov 13: The 3rd founding anniversary of Singra Model Press Club was celebrated in the upazila of the district on Friday.
On this occasion, members of Singra Model Press Club organized different programmes in the upazila.
A rally was brought out in the upazila, and it ended on the press club premises after parading main streets in the town.
Later, a discussion meeting was held at the press club auditorium with president of the organization SM Razu Ahmed in the chair.
Singra Municipality Mayor Alhaj Zannatul Ferdous, Upazila Nirbahi Officer MM Samirul Islam, Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Jamil Akhter, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rakibul Hasan, and local political leaders and journalists, among others, were also present at the              programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 killed, 16 injured in road mishaps in 7 dists
Three men nabbed with drugs in two districts
Biodiversity at Gurudaspur under threat for rampant killing of snail, oyster
Youth jailed for casting fake vote
Ferry service on Bolesswar opens
3rd founding anniversary of Singra Model Press Club celebrated
Rebel AL candidates dominate 79 UP polls in eight districts
28 held on UP polls violence in 2 dists


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
World Diabetes Day
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft