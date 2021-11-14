Rebel AL candidates dominate 79 UP polls in eight districts

Election to 79 union parishads (UPs) of eight districts- Bogura, Meherpur, Satkhira, Thakurgaon, Mymensingh, Narsingdi, Noakhali and Khulna, was held on Thursday.

A remarkable number of Awami League (AL) rebel chairmen candidates and independent aspirants won the second phase of the UP polls.

BOGURA: AL-backed candidates have won in five UP polls, out of 11, while rebel and independent candidates in three each in Shibganj Upazila of the district.

The election to 11 UPs of the upazila was held on Thursday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

The AL-backed elected chairmen are Shahidul Islam Shahid in Sadar, ABM Nazmul Qadir Shahjahan Chowdhury in Kichak, Mahidul Islam in Bihar, Rezaul Karim Chanchal in Buriganj and Zahedul Islam in Deuli unions.

The elected AL rebel candidates are: Asif Mahmud Milton in Pirab, Abu Jafar in Moidanhatta and Belal Hossain in Atmul unions.

The elected independents are: Shafiqul Islam Shafi in Rainagar, Eskendar Ali Shahana in Majhihatta and Mahatab Uddin in Syedpur unions.

The returning officers of the unions announced the results on Thursday night.

MEHERPUR: Rebel candidates have won in seven UP polls, out of nine, while AL-backed candidates on the remaining two in the district.

The election to nine UPs of Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas was held on Thursday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

The elected rebel candidates for the chairmen candidates are: Mizanur Rahman Rana in Kathuli, Sohail Ahmed in Matamura, Nazmul Huda in Tetulbaria of Gangni Upazila; Ayub Hossain in Bagoan, Mahbub Alam Robi in Dariapur, Mofizur Rahman in Monakhali and Amam Hossain Milu in Mahajanpur unions of Mujibnagar Upazila

Meanwhile the AL-backed elected candidates are: Mashiur Rahman in Saharbati and Obaidur Rahman Kamal in Bamandi unions of Gangni Upazila.

The returning officers of the unions announced the results on Thursday night.

SATKHIRA: Rebel candidates have won in 10 UPs, out of 13, while AL-backed candidates on the remaining three in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The election to 13 UPs of the upazila was held on Thursday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

Three AL-backed (Boat seal) candidates, six AL-rebel, Two BNP-backed, one Jamaat-e-Islami and one Zaker Party candidate won the UP polls unofficially.

A total of 57 candidates contested for the post of chairman in 13 UPs.

The returning officers of the unions announced the results on Thursday night.

THAKURGAON: AL-backed candidates have won in seven UPs, out of 11, while independent candidates on the remaining four in Ranishankail and Haripur upazilas of the district.

The election to 11 UPs of the two upazilas was held at 99 centres on Thursday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

A total of 21 chairman candidates in five unions of Ranishankail Upazila and 30 in six unions in Haripur Upazila contested with each others.

The returning officers of the unions announced the results on Thursday night.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Independent candidates have won in five UPs, out of 10, while AL-backed candidates on the remaining five in Haluaghat Upazila of the district.

The election to 10 UPs of the upazila was held on Thursday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

A total of 528 candidates were contesting in the election. Of them, 52 candidates contested for the post of chairman, 350 for member while 126 for reserved seat for women.

Five AL-backed candidates and five rebel candidates won the UP polls unofficially.

The returning officers of the unions announced the results on Thursday night.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: The independent and rebel candidates have won in six UPs, out of 10, while AL-backed candidates won the rest four in Raipur Upazila of the district.

The election to 10 UPs in the upazila was held on Thursday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

Four AL-backed candidates and six independent-rebel candidates won the polls unofficially.

The returning officers of the unions Md Sumon Miah announced the results on Thursday night.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: The BNP and rebel candidates have won in seven UPs, out of 14, while AL-backed candidates on the remaining seven in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

The election to 14 UPs in the upazila was held at 132 centres on Thursday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

Six AL-backed candidates, four rebel candidates, three BNP-backed candidates and one JASAD won the UP polls unofficially.

The returning officers of the unions announced the results on Thursday night.

Some 68 candidates were contesting for the post of chairman while 490 for the UP members.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Shahida Bibi, a member of the transgender community, has won in the UP polls in Dumuria Upazila of the district.

She was unofficially elected as the member from reserved seat for Ward 4, 5 and 6 of Maguraghona UP polls held on Thursday.

Shahida with 'Mic' seal won the reserved seat getting 2,740 votes while her nearest contender Laila Begum bagged 1,714 votes.

After the announcement of the victory, Shahida expressed her gratitude to the voters for their support, and promised to serve them as their representative.

She also vowed that he will work for her own community.





