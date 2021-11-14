28 held on UP polls violence in 2 dists

A total of 28 people have been detained in two days in connection with the violence centring union parishads (UPs) polls in two districts- Kurigram and Manikganj.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A total of 10 people have been arrested on Friday in connection with separate UP polls violence in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district.

Eight people were arrested on Friday in connection with the violence took place at Dakshin Char Baruitari Government Primary School Centre in Andhari Jhar Union on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Aslam Hossain Lavlu, 40, Badsha Mia, 60, Dulal Hossain, 40, Monnaf Ali, 26, Majnu Mia, 29, Shahin Mia, 20, Abdul Haqim, 50, and Sayem Mandol, 26.

Local sources said supporters of defeated member candidates Abdul Hamid and Nur Mohammad Khoka attacked police while the law enforcers carrying the election results, and vandalised their vehicle.

In-Charge of the mobile team of police Pran Krishna Dev Nath and constable Tajiul Haque were seriously injured at that time.

Later, police filed a case with Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) on Friday. Following this, eight people were arrested.

On the other hand, police arrested two people on charge of creating chaos at Federation Vote Centre in Paikerchhara Union in the upazila.

The arrested persons are Ershadul and Torab Ali.

Police and local sources said the supporters of member candidate Alauddin and Abul Kalam were locked into a clash on Thursday.

Four people were bullet-injured at that time. The bullet-injured are Altaf, 50, Azizul Haque, 45, Rafi, 35, and Shamsul Islam, 39.

In-Charge of the centre Sub-Inspector Ruhul Amin lodged a case with the PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the duo.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhurungamari PS Alamgir Kabir confirmed the incidents.

MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested 18 people for trying to occupy the polling centres at Jamsa Union in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday.

District Election Officer Sheikh Muhammad Habibur Rahman said they were detained while trying to occupy the polling centres on behalf of Awami League rebel candidate Mizanur Rahman Mithu.

They are residents of Nawabganj Upazila in neighbouring Dhaka District.

Voting has started in 11 unions of the upazila from 8am.

A total 36 candidates are contesting the election for the post of chairman, 298 for the post of male member, while 102 for the post of reserved female member.

There are a total of 201,958 voters here this time. Of them, 109,448 male and 110,119 are female voters.





