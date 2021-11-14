Teesta devours community clinic at Sundarganj



The Teesta River devouring Madaripara Community Clinic at Char Madaripara at Sundarganj on Thursday. photo: observer

According to field sources, Health Engineering Department under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare constructed the MCC in 2013 at the cost of Tk 12 lakh. Since then, over 3,000 dwellers living surrounding the areas of the clinic were getting primary health care services including medicines free of cost from the clinic. The clinic was also playing a significant role in referral of the char patients.

Very recently, the water level of the river decreased sharply. As a result, the speed of the current of the river increased. Due to the strong current of the river, the erosion by the river was also intensified. Due to the erosion, the MCC disappeared on Thursday making the char-dwellers worried about their free healthcare facilities.

Community health care provider of the clinic Abdul Hai said health care providing by the clinic had been suspended due to disappearance of the clinic's physical structure.

The duty roster and other clinic relating documents had been submitted to upazila health and family planning officer, he also said.

The char people living surrounding the clinic are in tension for stopping the healthcare services by the clinic, he added.

UHFPO Dr. Abdul Fattah said the char people were not getting healthcare services due to disappearance of the clinic. As the char people were facing much trouble for want of the clinic, they were advised to take health care services from the neighbouring Banglabazar Community clinic of the union.

In reply to a query he said he informed the high officials of the matter.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Nafiul Islam Zeem urged the higher authorities concerned to look the matter seriously and take initiative to resume the healthcare activities by the clinic through its reestablishment at other place of the union without any delay.









GAIBANDHA, Nov 13: Madaripara Community Clinic (MCC) which was situated on the bank of the River Teesta at Char Madaripara under Horipur Union of Sundarganj Upazila in the district was devoured by the river on Thursday.According to field sources, Health Engineering Department under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare constructed the MCC in 2013 at the cost of Tk 12 lakh. Since then, over 3,000 dwellers living surrounding the areas of the clinic were getting primary health care services including medicines free of cost from the clinic. The clinic was also playing a significant role in referral of the char patients.Very recently, the water level of the river decreased sharply. As a result, the speed of the current of the river increased. Due to the strong current of the river, the erosion by the river was also intensified. Due to the erosion, the MCC disappeared on Thursday making the char-dwellers worried about their free healthcare facilities.Community health care provider of the clinic Abdul Hai said health care providing by the clinic had been suspended due to disappearance of the clinic's physical structure.The duty roster and other clinic relating documents had been submitted to upazila health and family planning officer, he also said.The char people living surrounding the clinic are in tension for stopping the healthcare services by the clinic, he added.UHFPO Dr. Abdul Fattah said the char people were not getting healthcare services due to disappearance of the clinic. As the char people were facing much trouble for want of the clinic, they were advised to take health care services from the neighbouring Banglabazar Community clinic of the union.In reply to a query he said he informed the high officials of the matter.Local Union Parishad Chairman Nafiul Islam Zeem urged the higher authorities concerned to look the matter seriously and take initiative to resume the healthcare activities by the clinic through its reestablishment at other place of the union without any delay.