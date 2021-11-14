

Activists of the National Students' Union of India







Activists of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) perform 'Yagya' a sacred Hindu fire ritual in New Delhi on November 13, 2021 as a protest against Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut's remark on India's Independence in the year 1947. Speaking about India's freedom struggle, Kangana said, "That was not freedom, those were alms. We got real freedom in 2014." The Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Besides a strong backlash from the Congress and other opposition parties, a number of BJP leaders have hit out at Kangana. photo : AFP