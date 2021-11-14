WHO urges more targeted jab

10 EU states at 'high concern' GENEVA, Nov 13: As Covid-19 cases balloon again in Europe, the World Health Organization called Friday for more targeted vaccination efforts to ensure the most vulnerable worldwide get the jabs. The UN health agency said Europe, once again at the epicentre of the pandemic, registered nearly two million Covid cases last week.

That is "the most in a single week in the region since the pandemic started," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. But as countries scramble to rein in transmission by reimposing restrictions or rolling out more vaccines and boosters, WHO said it was vital to ensure the jabs were going to those who needed them most, on the continent and beyond.

"It is not just about how many people are vaccinated. It is about who is vaccinated," Tedros said. "It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults, or to vaccinate children, when health workers, older people and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose," he said. "Every day, there are six times more boosters administered globally than primary doses in low-income countries," Tedros said, insisting that "this is a scandal that must stop now."

"If you're in Europe right now, where we've got that intense transmission, and you're in a high risk of vulnerable group or an older person and you're not vaccinated, your best bet is to get vaccinated," he told reporters. "That's very good odds if you want to look at that in terms of something that enhances your chance of life."

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern".

In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern. Since it emerged in China in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over five million people and caused economic devastation around the world.

Europe is facing a sharp deterioration in the epidemic situation, especially in Germany and central and eastern Europe. Non-vaccinated people are the most affected. Announcing his country's partial lockdown, Rutte told the nation the crisis required a "hard blow of a few weeks because the virus is everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors and all ages".

Bars, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets will have to shut at 8:00 pm for the next three weeks from Saturday, while non-essential shops must shut at 6:00 pm, the Dutch government said. People will be limited to having four visitors at home and have been advised to work at home unless absolutely necessary. -AFP







