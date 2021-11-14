Duterte's daughter Sara to run for VP

MANILA, Nov 13: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter on Saturday registered her candidacy for vice president in next year's elections and was chosen as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the late dictator's son, in an alliance that has alarmed human rights activists.

Sara Duterte backed out this week from her reelection bid as mayor of southern Davao city then took the place of a largely unknown vice-presidential candidate of her political party, Lakas Philippine presidents and vice presidents are elected separately and could forge an alliance even if they run under different political parties. If they're elected from rival camps, they often end up in a hostile relationship.

Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 "people power" pro-democracy uprising and died in U.S. exile three years later, and the current president both have been criticized for gross human rights abuses.

Marcos had placed the Philippines under martial law in 1972 in an era that was marked by widespread atrocities and economic plunder. Duterte has been condemned by Western governments and human rights groups for a brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly poor suspects dead in large-scale killings that are being investigated by the International Criminal Court. -AP









